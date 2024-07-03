Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.8 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 on Tuesday. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $27.60.
About Naturgy Energy Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.