Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.8 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $25.19 on Tuesday. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $27.60.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

