Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $125.18 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,497,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,695 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,801 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

