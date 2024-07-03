NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 36,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,794. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoVibronix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoVibronix stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

