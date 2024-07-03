Nano Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $119.41 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,444.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00612263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00122896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00275393 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.