Myecfo LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.34. The stock had a trading volume of 631,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,891. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.