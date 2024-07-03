Myecfo LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,922. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

