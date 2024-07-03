Myecfo LLC Buys Shares of 18,497 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 805,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.