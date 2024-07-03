Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 52-Week High at $466.00

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €466.00 ($501.08) and last traded at €445.60 ($479.14), with a volume of 365947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €451.70 ($485.70).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €449.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €424.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

