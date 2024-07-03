MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Short Interest Down 16.8% in June

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MultiMetaVerse Stock Up 21.7 %

MMV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 1,623,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. MultiMetaVerse has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

About MultiMetaVerse

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

