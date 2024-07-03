MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Up 21.8% in June

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of MSP Recovery stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 594,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,518. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

