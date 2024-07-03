Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.96. 21,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,518. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.97 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

