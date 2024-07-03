Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,400 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.46. The company had a trading volume of 173,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.97 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

