Monument Capital Management Sells 517 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.83. 67,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,072. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

