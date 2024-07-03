Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD traded up $8.44 on Wednesday, hitting $382.26. 109,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.39 and its 200 day moving average is $397.35. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

