Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,493,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,512,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.