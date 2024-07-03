Monument Capital Management Has $2.11 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,695,000 after buying an additional 104,246 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.85. The company had a trading volume of 837,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,931. The company has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

