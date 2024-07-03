Monument Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

