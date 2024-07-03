Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $833.73 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $754.34 and a 200-day moving average of $692.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock worth $61,382,161. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

