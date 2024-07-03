MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 6.9%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.22. Approximately 94,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 188,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ML shares. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The stock has a market cap of $793.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion's revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

