MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.11. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 246,530 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 12.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

