MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.09. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 71 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

