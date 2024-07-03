Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $1,354.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,003. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,296.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.