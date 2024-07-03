Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Methanex comprises approximately 2.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.58% of Methanex worth $47,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Methanex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after buying an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Methanex stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,686. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

