Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,706 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,218. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

