Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DMC Global by 722.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Trading Up 2.8 %

DMC Global stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 116,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.35 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

