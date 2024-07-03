Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,374 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 223,376 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 141,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after purchasing an additional 353,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 116,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,626. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.20 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

