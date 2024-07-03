Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

View Our Latest Report on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.