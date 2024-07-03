Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 81.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. 217,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

