Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises approximately 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $1,597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $29,420,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.78. 324,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,848. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.05. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.