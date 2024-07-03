Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 33.6% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 142,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

