Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

WTTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 409,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

