MELD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, MELD has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,609,377 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01059367 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,370,223.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

