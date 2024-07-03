Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 649 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $177.66. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.