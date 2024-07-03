Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SLYG stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,054. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.