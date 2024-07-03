Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $15.78 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 606,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,677. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

