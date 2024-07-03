Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,462. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

