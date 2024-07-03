Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.