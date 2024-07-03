Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,436,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 310,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.13. 183,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.38 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

