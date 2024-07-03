Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 449 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.09. 2,151,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,985. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.