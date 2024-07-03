McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.98 and last traded at $249.45. Approximately 692,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,416,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 84,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

