McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells $371,893.48 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. 2,025,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,627. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

