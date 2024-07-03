Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MCSE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of -1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 29.21% of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

