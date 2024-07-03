MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.64.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.01. 331,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

