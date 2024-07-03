Marest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marest Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $512,867,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

MS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 3,111,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,588,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

