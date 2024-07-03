Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after acquiring an additional 636,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average is $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.