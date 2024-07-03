Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manchester & London Stock Performance
Shares of MNL opened at GBX 790.30 ($10.00) on Wednesday. Manchester & London has a 52-week low of GBX 409 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($10.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70 and a beta of 0.45.
Manchester & London Company Profile
