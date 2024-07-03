Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 790.30 ($10.00) on Wednesday. Manchester & London has a 52-week low of GBX 409 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($10.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 639.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

