MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.26.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

