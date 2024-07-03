MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.26.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
