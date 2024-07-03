Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 0%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.95. 822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

About Logansport Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.