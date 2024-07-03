Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.82. 51,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 170,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

