Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

LIN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.35 and a 200 day moving average of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

